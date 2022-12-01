News & Fox

Meet the first South African women to get the anti-HIV jab

South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer

01 December 2022 - 07:00 Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Dylan Bush, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan and Ntuthuko Gumbi
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
  • Long-acting cabotegravir (CAB-LA) is a two-monthly jab that can prevent HIV infections through sex. It virtually nullifies people’s chances of contracting the virus and it’s more effective than the daily prevention pill that’s currently available in South Africa. 
  • Who is this injection for? Anyone who’s worried about contracting the virus. But young African women (among whom new infections are highest) stand to benefit the most because the jab eliminates the stress of taking a pill every day.
  • For this World Aids Day edition of Bhekisisa’s television show Health Beat, we speak to CAB-LA’s manufacturer (ViiV), the scientists who’ve been testing it and the first women in the country to use the jab.

How South Africa’s fight against GBV and femicide is going

Between April 2020 and September 2022, 988 women were killed by their intimate partners, police data shows
Features
2 days ago

‘I missed a dose for the first time’: How the KZN floods derailed HIV treatment

The floods left Mfundo Shezi without HIV treatment for two weeks, and with no way of getting more
Features
2 weeks ago

What happened to HIV activist Zackie Achmat?

Zackie Achmat was one of the most vociferous voices against Mbeki’s HIV denialism in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He now fights state capture — ...
Features
3 weeks ago
