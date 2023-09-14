EXCLUSIVE: Treasury’s new DG steps into a minefield
Duncan Pieterse is a highly credible choice as the new director-general of the Treasury. But he faces a steep challenge in stabilising the country’s mounting debt while supporting economic growth and protecting social spending
14 September 2023 - 05:03
Duncan Pieterse, the new director-general of the National Treasury, may have the full confidence of the private sector and the markets, but he’s taken up the job at a very difficult time.
South Africa’s prospects have worsened considerably since the national budget was tabled in February. Recent data suggests the country is heading for a much larger than expected budget deficit as revenue declines on severe load-shedding and logistical constraints while expenditure has risen faster than expected. ..
