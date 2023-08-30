WATCH: Why do black women get cervical cancer at higher rates than women of other races?
In this month’s ‘Health Beat’, Bhekisisa finds out why cervical cancer is a political disease and travels to a Tshwane clinic where a nurse is convincing parents to get their girls vaccinated against this type of cancer
30 August 2023
The UK and Australia have virtually wiped out cervical cancer with jabs. But in South Africa thousands of women, particularly black women, still die of the disease each year.
The human papillomavirus, which is mostly contracted via sex, causes cervical cancer. HPV jabs are more than 90% effective. That’s why state schools in South Africa give girls the jabs for free — but we’ve fallen behind.
This month on Health Beat, Bhekisisa finds out why this vaccine drive has hit a snag and meets a nurse who is convincing parents to get their daughters vaccinated.
Mia Malan talks to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about the impact of Covid on parents’ willingness to get their kids vaccinated.
