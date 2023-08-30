News & Fox

WATCH: Why do black women get cervical cancer at higher rates than women of other races?

In this month’s ‘Health Beat’, Bhekisisa finds out why cervical cancer is a political disease and travels to a Tshwane clinic where a nurse is convincing parents to get their girls vaccinated against this type of cancer

30 August 2023 - 07:00 Mia Malan, Mohale Moloi, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Tshidiso Lechuba, Tshidiso Thangwana and Dylan Bush
  • The UK and Australia have virtually wiped out cervical cancer with jabs. But in South Africa thousands of women, particularly black women, still die of the disease each year. 

  • The human papillomavirus, which is mostly contracted via sex, causes cervical cancer. HPV jabs are more than 90% effective. That’s why state schools in South Africa give girls the jabs for free — but we’ve fallen behind.

  • This month on Health Beat, Bhekisisa finds out why this vaccine drive has hit a snag and meets a nurse who is convincing parents to get their daughters vaccinated. 

  • Mia Malan talks to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about the impact of Covid on parents’ willingness to get their kids vaccinated.

Would you screen yourself for cervical cancer at home?

Cervical cancer is preventable, but in SA many people are diagnosed when it’s already too late to stop the disease from becoming deadly
WHO clears Chinese HPV vaccine in global fight against cervical cancer

Approval means international organisations including the vaccine alliance Gavi and other UN agencies can buy the shot for distribution in emerging ...
Experts call for greater access to vaccine against cervical-cancer virus

It is the most form of cancer found in women, so cancer experts are calling for wider availability of a “critical” vaccine that help prevent cervical ...
