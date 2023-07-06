Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards now

The Financial Mail is delighted to announce that entries for the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards are open.

Launched in 1990, these prestigious annual awards have become a landmark event in the South African marketing and communications landscape. But just as that landscape has changed, so has AdFocus, to reflect the priorities of the industry.

Today these awards are unique in that they recognise agencies and individuals, not just for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-round business acumen. Industry peers make up the jury and the judging process and results are audited by Deloitte.

From the theme and award categories to new jury members and entry details, here's everything you need to know about the 2023 edition of the AdFocus Awards:

'The alchemy of AI, data and DNA'

With the rise of machines, ones and zeros and AI, is the advertising industry really needed and what is its role? The theme of this year’s AdFocus Awards, “The alchemy of AI, data and DNA”, probes this question.