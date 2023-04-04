How the advertising industry is bouncing back
With Brand South Africa’s nation brand masterclass, you will be able to reach new heights with a greater understanding about the strength, features, and unique attributes of the South African nation ...
Flexible, resilient, unstoppable. The 2022 AdFocus Awards celebrated the champions of the bounce back. These are the agencies that have demonstrated an ability to push against the challenges facing their businesses and show that they can find a way to come back stronger.
The most recent Financial Mail AdFocus publication examined how agencies are making up lost ground, dealing with load-shedding, the weakening rand and losing talent to immigration.
Operating in an environment of economic and political uncertainty, AdFocus unpacked the material impact these issues have had on the advertising industry and lead the conversation on how we can all be better equipped to tackle them head-on and bounce back – stronger than ever.
Click below to page through the full edition of AdFocus 2022 (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading).
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READ IN FULL | Financial Mail AdFocus 2022
How the advertising industry is bouncing back
Flexible, resilient, unstoppable. The 2022 AdFocus Awards celebrated the champions of the bounce back. These are the agencies that have demonstrated an ability to push against the challenges facing their businesses and show that they can find a way to come back stronger.
The most recent Financial Mail AdFocus publication examined how agencies are making up lost ground, dealing with load-shedding, the weakening rand and losing talent to immigration.
Operating in an environment of economic and political uncertainty, AdFocus unpacked the material impact these issues have had on the advertising industry and lead the conversation on how we can all be better equipped to tackle them head-on and bounce back – stronger than ever.
Click below to page through the full edition of AdFocus 2022 (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading).
King James co-founders win Lifetime Achievement Award at AdFocus
2022 FM AdFocus Awards winners announced
AdFocus Industry Leader of the Year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.