READ IN FULL | Financial Mail AdFocus 2022

How the advertising industry is bouncing back

04 April 2023 - 14:30
The FM AdFocus Award winners for 2022. Picture: Supplied
Flexible, resilient, unstoppable. The 2022 AdFocus Awards celebrated the champions of the bounce back. These are the agencies that have demonstrated an ability to push against the challenges facing their businesses and show that they can find a way to come back stronger.

The most recent Financial Mail AdFocus publication examined how agencies are making up lost ground, dealing with load-shedding, the weakening rand and losing talent to immigration.

Operating in an environment of economic and political uncertainty, AdFocus unpacked the material impact these issues have had on the advertising industry and lead the conversation on how we can all be better equipped to tackle them head-on and bounce back – stronger than ever.

Click below to page through the full edition of AdFocus 2022 (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading).

King James co-founders win Lifetime Achievement Award at AdFocus

James Barty and Alistair King, co-founders of the King James Group, are the well-deserved joint recipients of this year’s AdFocus Lifetime ...
4 months ago

2022 FM AdFocus Awards winners announced

Jury chair Faheem Chaudhry congratulates agencies for flying the creative flag
4 months ago

AdFocus Industry Leader of the Year

Fran Luckin — creative rock star, passionate mentor and voice for the industry
3 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.