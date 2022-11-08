×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

PODCAST: SA’s power cuts are deliberately inflicted by the ruling party

08 November 2022 - 08:00

Robin Renwick, Lord Renwick, was the UK ambassador to South Africa from 1987 to 1991. He was here for the end of PW Botha and the release of Nelson Mandela.

In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, he tells Peter Bruce of his rank disappointment at the way the “new beginning” he played such a large role in has been frittered away. South Africa, he says, “has almost the lowest literacy rate in Africa, let alone the world. It is a catastrophic failure, and appalling situation.”

Still a big fan of the country and a frequent visitor, he will give the annual FW de Klerk lecture in Cape Town on Friday. He will tell his audience that load-shedding should be called by its name, power cuts, and that “power cuts are deliberately inflicted on South Africa by the ruling party’s” refusal to allow private companies to generate their own power.

That might be changing now, but the ANC’s “addiction to state-run everything” is going to take a long time to turn around.​

NEVA MAKGETLA: Solutions for power crisis offer little to small businesses or households

Inverters, batteries and solar systems work for the rich but are out of reach for the rest
Opinion
1 day ago

Power crisis likely to worsen over next five years, Eskom report shows

A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA power supply constraints likely to worsen

Eskom has little option but to continue rolling power cuts as a last resort to avoid total failure in the electricity grid
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa suggests Soweto debt to Eskom can be scrapped

President raises the prospect of a write-off ‘with conditions’
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: SA’s power cuts are deliberately ...
News & Fox
2.
Red faces as lights go out on Anglo CEO
News & Fox
3.
Why SA house prices won’t crash
News & Fox
4.
The East finds a taste for South African fruit
News & Fox
5.
Prosus boss Bob takes a beating
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.