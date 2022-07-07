WATCH: The right people are getting into medical school: more than 90% of medical students pass
The pass rate for medical students is much higher than for other high entry requirement degrees such as engineering and biology. This video explains why
07 July 2022 - 08:30
- Graduation rates for medical school are much higher than for other degrees with high entry requirements such as engineering and the sciences.
- The dropout rates are also unusually low for medical school, despite it being such a long and taxing degree.
- A student’s race does play a role in the admissions process, but it doesn’t mean medical schools are admitting Black and Coloured students who aren’t up to scratch
