×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

WATCH: The right people are getting into medical school: more than 90% of medical students pass

The pass rate for medical students is much higher than for other high entry requirement degrees such as engineering and biology. This video explains why

07 July 2022 - 08:30 Yolanda Mdzeke & Jesse Copelyn
Picture: 123RF/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN
Picture: 123RF/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN
  • Graduation rates for medical school are much higher than for other degrees with high entry requirements such as engineering and the sciences. 
  • The dropout rates are also unusually low for medical school, despite it being such a long and taxing degree. 
  • A student’s race does play a role in the admissions process, but it doesn’t mean medical schools are admitting Black and Coloured students who aren’t up to scratch

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

SA’s moonlight sonata: the illegal cash cow draining specialist care at state hospitals

Specialist doctors at many state facilities aren’t showing up to work despite earning millions of rands a year in taxpayer money. The consequences ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

WATCH: How to get doctors to work outside cities

The unequal distribution of SA’s doctors isn’t limited to the public vs private sector gap. Health workers’ willingness to work in rural areas plays ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

How to pick good doctors: why race, language and where people come from must matter

Research shows that English- and Afrikaans-speaking doctors often struggle to communicate with Black patients
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
The illegal cash cow draining specialist care at ...
News & Fox
3.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right ...
News & Fox
4.
ANC politicians living dangerously
News & Fox
5.
No more space for SA’s waste
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.