×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

WATCH: How to get doctors to work outside cities

The unequal distribution of SA’s doctors isn’t limited to the public vs private sector gap. Health workers’ willingness to work in rural areas plays a role too. Most medical school graduates end up settling in urban areas

22 June 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke & Jesse Copelyn
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
  • SA is producing more doctors than ever, yet doctor shortages persist in public sector hospitals and clinics, particularly in rural areas. 
  • Two things drive this dilemma. The first is that the government often doesn’t have enough money to employ more doctors. The second is that medical graduates don’t want to work in rural areas in the long term, meaning that rural hospitals struggle to attract and retain doctors even when they have the money. 
  • One way of fixing shortages in rural areas is to admit more people from rural towns into medical school. This is because people from far-flung areas are more likely to return to practise there than those who come from cities.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

read more:

SA’s missing doctors

SA has a severe shortage of doctors and specialists for its growing population. While emigration plays a role, the bigger issue is that the country ...
Features
6 days ago

How to pick good doctors: why race, language and where people come from must matter

Research shows that English- and Afrikaans-speaking doctors often struggle to communicate with Black patients
News & Fox
1 week ago

Inequality kills: how race, money and power affect who survives Covid

Researchers analysed data from 440,000 Covid patients. The results showed that inequality in SA still affects who lives and who dies
News & Fox
1 week ago

Could rural students solve SA’s doctor dilemma?

SA is training more doctors than ever, but there isn’t enough money to employ them, leaving about 14% of hospital posts for doctors vacant while 20% ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto – not a moment ...
News & Fox
2.
Arthur Fraser, wannabe trophy hunter
News & Fox / Trending
3.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA
News & Fox
5.
Property: Unfold the map fully
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.