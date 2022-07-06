SA’s moonlight sonata: the illegal cash cow draining specialist care at state hospitals

There were 20 babies screaming for attention in the dilapidated paediatric ward of a state hospital in a small SA town.

Just down the road, at a buzzing taxi rank next to a school, children were getting out of white minibuses to start their day of learning.

Emily Benson* was growing anxious in the children’s ward. It was 8.45 on an icy Monday morning, her first rotation in that department.

One of the infants was having a seizure. Blood tests showed at least two of his organs were failing.

Benson knew she had to treat this baby first — but didn’t know how.

She was a second-year intern doctor. That means she had graduated from medical school, but still needed to complete her last internship year and a year of community service before she could work without supervision.

There was a medical officer — a general practitioner (GP) at a government hospital or clinic — on duty.

It wasn’t enough.

The intern and GP needed the help of a child health specialist. But the hospital’s only full-time paediatrician had left the facility to work at her private practice.

Benson hastily put the infant on a drip, but she and the GP were out of their depth.

“I didn’t know what to do to save this child,” she recalls. “I was terrified.”

There’s little room for mistakes when treating babies, and even tiny errors can have devastating effects on a body so small.

But the person who could save the baby, and had been appointed full-time by the hospital, was busy treating kids with much wealthier parents just a few kilometres away.

Money talks

The fact that the hospital’s paediatrician also works in the private sector is not illegal.

Doctors (and many other state employees) in SA are allowed to work for both the public and private sectors. “Dual practice” or “moonlighting” is what it’s often called.

Government health workers can apply to work a limited amount of time in the private sector — as long as it’s outside their government working hours and doesn’t compromise their state patients’ care.

State health staff have to get written permission for dual practice with their supervisor, who sends a recommendation that goes to the provincial health MEC — or someone who they’ve delegated the job to, often the hospital’s ethics officer — to make the final decision about whether private work would interfere with a doctor’s government job.

The call must be made within 30 days. If not, health workers are allowed to assume the request has been approved. But a 2015 study found that a quarter of doctors interviewed moonlight without ever applying for permission.

And even when they do get approval, not all of them follow the rules.

The specialist Benson was waiting for is one of them: “She works full-time at this hospital but full-time in private as well.”

So she’s being paid a full salary by taxpayers to work in state hospitals, and then private sector patients pay her again.

And the baby boy that Benson is looking after is running out of time.

Benson recalls: “I was so out of my depth. Every minute that this baby was without the right medicine increased [his] chance of dying”.