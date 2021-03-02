Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: Getting farming and land right, once and for all

02 March 2021 - 07:00

In the latest edition of his Podcasts From The Edge, Peter Bruce speaks to widely-celebrated agricultural economist and government adviser  Wandile Sihlobo about South African success in farming, and how that might be built on.

We’ve become the second largest citrus exporter in the world. Can we do more of that? When it comes to sorting out deep rural SA, says Sihlobo, both in farming and in local government, “it might not be a bad idea” to no look back to methods the Old Regime used to use that worked.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Commercialisation of black farmers can help SA grow

Government policy orientation needs to change from land governance to farmer support programmes
Opinion
2 months ago

FRANS CRONJE: The cold, cruel reality of the Expropriation Bill

The bill will make certain that foreign investors stay away — and that the ANC, in its current form, will enrich itself at black citizens’ expense
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Finance a crucial factor in the drive to create black commercial farmers

SA can learn from programmes that have succeeded to grow this underrepresented sector
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why foreigners are buying into Motsepe’s TymeBank
News & Fox
2.
Theme parks not much fun in SA
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
A good week for Oscar Mabuyane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox

Related Articles

Agricultural exports soar to near record level

Economy

Agriculture has blossomed without much support from government

Opinion

Treasury to back up depleted Land Bank

National

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Finance a crucial factor in the drive to create black ...

Opinion / Columnists

THOKO DIDIZA: Agriculture lays the groundwork for land reform and jobs in a ...

Opinion

Government announces R1bn relief programme for small-scale farmers

Economy

Subsistence farmers to get cash boost from government

National

Government pushing to finalise land restitution claims, says Mboweni

National

AYABONGA CAWE: Farmworkers expect to benefit from good rains and bumper harvests

Opinion / Columnists

Why the expropriation bill is needed — and why it is not enough

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.