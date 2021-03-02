PODCAST: Getting farming and land right, once and for all

In the latest edition of his Podcasts From The Edge, Peter Bruce speaks to widely-celebrated agricultural economist and government adviser Wandile Sihlobo about South African success in farming, and how that might be built on.

We’ve become the second largest citrus exporter in the world. Can we do more of that? When it comes to sorting out deep rural SA, says Sihlobo, both in farming and in local government, “it might not be a bad idea” to no look back to methods the Old Regime used to use that worked.