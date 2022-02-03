Features / Cover Story SA farming is back ... but is the ride about to end? SA farming has enjoyed a fantastic two years of soaring profits, putting local agriculture back on the map after years of drought. But with unseasonal rains wreaking havoc and a lack of reform in a sector that badly needs it for any longer-term growth, the clouds are gathering B L Premium

Sinelizwi Fakade, a young grain farmer based in Ugie in the Eastern Cape, has really only known good times. He started farming in 2019 and, keeping to strict budgets and farming smartly, his business has grown each year — despite Covid.

"Fortunately, off the bat, I walked into a farm with good soils," he tells the FM. "And when I first got to the farm in the first year, I averaged out 7.8t a hectare of maize [and] about 2.8t of soya."..