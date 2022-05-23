Burn them: Here’s what happens to expired Covid vaccines

Medicines — including vaccines — are a bit like tinned food. Though they can sit in the cupboard unopened for a long time, they don’t last forever. And once they’re past their expiry date, they have to be thrown away.

At the end of September, SA will almost certainly have to deal with such a situation. The country will have to dispose of unused Pfizer Covid jabs that will have reached the end of their shelf life — and it will come at a great cost.

Each shot to be destroyed will cost the government about R166 — R160 is for buying it from Pfizer and close to R6 for extras like storage, distribution and destruction.

Health department figures show SA had about 10.3-million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccines left by May 16, but these will all expire by the end of October.

The picture looks slightly better than in April, when all the country’s Pfizer jabs would have expired by the end of July. But in May, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) extended the shelf life of the jabs from nine to 12 months (when stored at −70 °C).

This meant that 92,379 shots that would have expired by the end of March will now only expire at the end of June. Another 5,395,350 will now expire on September 30 instead of at the end of June and 4,831,560 shots will be past their shelf life at the end of October instead of July 31.

But at the slow rate that these vaccines are being consumed — we used 866,010 Pfizer doses in the past four weeks — there will be a sizeable number of unused jabs by the end of October that will have to be destroyed.

It will be a massive waste — only about half of adults in SA have been immunised with one shot of vaccine. In the case of teenagers, that proportion is even lower, at 27.17%.

Here’s how vaccines will be destroyed, where the jabs are kept until then and how to calculate the cost of the destruction.

Why are our Pfizer jabs expiring this year?

SA uses Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jabs for Covid vaccination. They have different storage conditions and shelf lives. When stored between −25°C and −15°C, J&J shots last for two years before they expire. Once they’re thawed they can be kept in a bar fridge (2°C–8°C) for 11 months as long as it’s still within the initial two-year period. The health department says most of SA’s J&J shots will expire only in 2023.

Pfizer vaccines have shorter shelf lives and more complex storage conditions. When stored at −70°C (in special freezers), the jabs last for 12 months. Very few vaccination sites have freezers that can keep shots at −70°C, so sites mostly keep them at −20°C (this can be done in normal freezers), but jabs can only be kept frozen at this temperature for two weeks. Once the vials in which the vaccines are kept (there are six doses in each Pfizer vial) have been thawed, they have to be used within 31 days.

The 10,706,670 Pfizer shots that arrived in the country between November 2021 and February 2022 will expire at some stage this year (because their shelf life is 12 months or less, by the time they arrive). “There is a lag between the manufacture and shipping of the doses. This includes all quality control processes. So we do not get the full 12 months,” says Rob Botha, technical adviser for the department of health.

Because the uptake of Covid vaccines has been much slower than the government expected, the jabs are not used fast enough. Between July and December 2021, a million jabs were administered every seven to eight days. Between January and April 2022, it’s taken more than double that — up to 20 days — to give one million people their shots. If we work with the current rate of consumption (866,010 doses over the past four weeks), we would have used just over 5-million Pfizer jabs by the end of October, and more than half of the jabs that will have expired will still be left.

The health department says all our Pfizer jabs are kept in two central warehouses in Joburg, where they’re stored at −70°C. Each week, provinces put in orders based on sites’ needs and vaccines are then transported in special trucks at −70°C to provincial depots or, in some cases, directly to sites.