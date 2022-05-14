Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: An important week for SA agriculture A budget vote speech and the signing off of the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan - both are key for the growth of the sector B L Premium

This was an important week in SA’s agricultural sector. We had a budget vote speech and the signing off of the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan. Both are key for the medium- and long-term growth of the sector.

As is typically the case, the budget vote speech for 2022/23 contained a round figure of R17.3bn for the department. This figure includes an allocation for the provincial departments of agriculture and entities such as the Agricultural Research Council and the National Agricultural Marketing Council...