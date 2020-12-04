Lockdown day 252: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 252 of the national lockdown
04 December 2020 - 06:00
A school teacher receives a jab while being injected with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a clinic in the town of Domodedovo near Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine before administering an injection during the vaccination against the coronavirus disease at a clinic in the town of Domodedovo near Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical worker demonstrates a vial with Sputnik V vaccine during the vaccination against the coronavirus disease at a clinic in the town of Domodedovo near Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
