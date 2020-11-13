Lockdown day 231: Pictures of the day
13 November 2020 - 06:00
Three buses, a car and a truck were torched in Makaza in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Thursday morning during service delivery protests. The protests spilled over on to the N2 highway, causing major delays for motorists and commuters travelling to and from the Cape Town International Airport and the CBD. Picture: Esa Alexander
