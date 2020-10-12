Lockdown day 199: Latest Covid-19 numbers

An amazing rebound on the markets means it’s anything but game over for former packaging giant Nampak
The private sector is battling to scrape together enough money to survive, let alone pay enough tax so that salaries can be paid to the civil service, many of whom, it now turns out, were on holiday
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 692,471, there have been 623,765 recoveries and 17,780 deaths to date
As Zondo issues a summons for Zuma to appear at state capture commission, it’s clear Magashule is aware of how deeply he has been implicated by witnesses
This year has connected us deeply to our feelings about how we breathe in public. Keith Bain considers masks and how their use is an act of mindful participation
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.