Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Ever the narcissist, Trump beats Covid-19 and his own drum Carl Jung said 'modern man is battered by the elemental forces of his own psyche'; many of us feel battered by Trump's psyche, lack of empathy and outsize hubris

There’s that hoary old chestnut that does the rounds at 60th birthday parties: that getting old is not for sissies.

While apt in normal times, when this often refers to slowing down as joints stiffen, vision blurs and hearing diminishes, this amplifies exponentially in pandemic time.