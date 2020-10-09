CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Ever the narcissist, Trump beats Covid-19 and his own drum
Carl Jung said ‘modern man is battered by the elemental forces of his own psyche’; many of us feel battered by Trump’s psyche, lack of empathy and outsize hubris
09 October 2020 - 05:05
There’s that hoary old chestnut that does the rounds at 60th birthday parties: that getting old is not for sissies.
While apt in normal times, when this often refers to slowing down as joints stiffen, vision blurs and hearing diminishes, this amplifies exponentially in pandemic time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now