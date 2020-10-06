Lockdown day 193: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 193 of the national lockdown
06 October 2020 - 06:00
A Jewish worshipper, wearing a protective face mask, holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he stands in a partitioned area for worshippers to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions, during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, amid Israel's second-wave Covid-19 lockdown, in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers, wearing protective face masks, hold the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as they stand in a partitioned areas to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions, during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, amid Israel's second-wave Covid-19 lockdown, in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
