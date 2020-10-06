Lockdown day 193: Pictures of the day

A Jewish worshipper, wearing a protective face mask, holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he stands in a partitioned area for worshippers to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions, during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, amid Israel's second-wave Covid-19 lockdown, in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun