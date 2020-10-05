ROB ROSE: How a judge stopped the government shafting the elderly during the lockdown

Were you a sceptic, you’d be tempted to say SA’s most venal politicians are playing a crude form of Covid Bingo in which the goal is to shaft as many vulnerable groups as possible.

And, just about the only thing that seems to be standing in the way of this happening far more regularly is SA’s judiciary.

First, it was the children who, notoriously, got the short-end of the stick when the government froze the school feeding scheme, which provided meals to 9-million children every day — until judge Sulet Potterill demanded that be put right. It was also a court that stepped in to demand that the army and police account for the death of Collins Khosa.

Then, on Thursday, Judge Judith Roberson handed down a stinging rebuke of Lindiwe Zulu’s department of social development, over the decision of its Eastern Cape department to halt all payments for 25 non-governmental organisations caring for the elderly.

Roberson’s ruling is so eviscerating that several of her conclusions bear repeating here, for the chasm it reveals between what the government says, and what it does.

In a nutshell, the NGOs, which are part of the Imbumba Association for the Aged, had been given contracts by the Eastern Cape’s department of social development to provide care services to the elderly, mostly at community centres.

Melumzi Sauka, vice-chair of Imbumba, testified that most of those who benefited were older women, who headed households in rural areas where they often ended up looking after their grandchildren. “The beneficiaries’ survival depends on the uninterrupted and continuous service provided by the [NGOs],” he said.

But when the lockdown hit, the NGOs had to begin visiting people at home, delivering “two to three meals a day, [and facilitating] the collection of medicine from clinics and hospitals ... [and the] provision of groceries and basic essentials”.

The Eastern Cape department didn’t like this one bit. In June, it unilaterally ended the agreement, arguing that it hadn’t agreed to any contract involving ‘home care’. And, even though it owed R1.53m to the NGOs, it refused to pay.

That’s when Imbumba went to court, to force the government to pay up.

Roberson ruled that the government must pay the arrears by October 15, while ordering it to comply with the agreements.

However, she was sharply critical of the way the government had handled itself. For a start, she said it had adopted “an extraordinary stance in circumstances where older [people] are in need of social services, and even more so in the midst of a pandemic”.

Under section 27 of the constitution, the government is obliged to ensure people get health care, food and water, and social security.

“The effect of the department’s stance is that the beneficiaries are deprived of the services to which they are constitutionally and statutorily entitled. These are services which not only assist [them] to survive, but also to survive with dignity,” she said.

Roberson also pointed out that the government cited a whole host of technical arguments that seemed “at best, cynical”.

For example, the head of the Eastern Cape department of social development Ntombi Baart, had argued that financing the NGO’s home-based care would amount to “irregular and wasteful expenditure”. And she downplayed the risk of people going hungry, saying the government and other “good Samaritans had contributed towards food parcels for the poor, vulnerable and older [people]|”.

This was news to Sauka, who denied that any of the people cared for by the NGOs had got any of these food parcels.

More callously, the department had argued this case shouldn’t be heard since it “wasn’t urgent” — a stunning lack of empathy for the demographic group most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Roberson rejected this argument. She said it was “vexatious and futile” to argue that this case is not urgent, since it deals pointedly with the welfare of those most in need during a life-threatening pandemic.

“One would not expect [this argument] to be raised by an organ of state mandated to provide social services,” she said.

Having been ditched by the government, the NGOs still kept helping people — but at their own cost. Given this context, Roberson made a particular point of remarking just how egregious it was that the government had gone to extra lengths to block this court action.

“The department’s’ resistance to the application is regrettable, when the subject matter of the litigation is the needs of older [people] and their constitutional right to social services and dignity, and even the right to life”.

You’d be hard-pressed to believe that this casual disregard for the elderly poor comes from the Eastern Cape arm of a department headed by Zulu who, in June, argued that the government had “stepped up to the occasion” when Covid-19 hit our shores.

“South Africans are being cushioned against the adverse affect of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lives and livelihoods of our people are being saved,” said Zulu, during her budget vote.

Soothing words — but they mean nothing when, practically, the decisions of the Eastern Cape department did exactly the opposite.

There have been some fine articles written on the case, notably by Estelle Ellis both before the judgment, and afterwards.

At least, Roberson has now forced the government to do the right thing — but it’s a depressing thought that it takes a judge to remind public officials of their constitutional duty.

Who regulates this?

What makes the Imbumba case so especially galling is that while NGOs were being starved of R1.53m to help the elderly, hundreds of millions of rand were being merrily shunted towards unlicensed companies for Covid-19 equipment.

Yesterday, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh, revealed that nearly 80% of the R2.5bn spent by provincial health departments on surgical masks, respirators, and other emergency Covid-19 equipment had been paid to unlicensed companies.

Only 155 of the 550 companies that supplied PPE to the government were registered and, as a result, subject to oversight.

This is an important revelation for many reasons, not least of which, says Myburgh, is that it comes “amid fears that personal protective equipment (PPE) of inferior quality may have jeopardised the safety of health care workers who risked their lives on the frontlines of SA’s battle against Covid-19.”

It was a story that required considerable work too. Myburgh had to take the Covid-19 procurement data released by National Treasury in August, and painstakingly compare it to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahra) databases.

Now, there has been lots of anguished hand-wringing in the governing ANC over exactly how to halt Covid-19 corruption. Again, they’re ignoring the easy solutions: like, for example, just insisting that the government only buy from licensed sellers.

And it illustrates that while officials in the Eastern Cape are haughtily talking of how they daren’t pay NGOs for fear of incurring “fruitless and wasteful expenditure”, when it comes to the really big spending items, there’s no such caution.

