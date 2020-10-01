Features Tourism: Waiting for international visitors Hoteliers are seeing an uptick in local demand for leisure travel — but until international travel normalises, the sector will struggle BL PREMIUM

The all-important summer holiday season is on the horizon and the shift to level of 1 lockdown means travel is again accessible. But whether people will be flinging open their doors and heading for the coast, or choosing to cocoon at home due to safety or financial concerns, remains to be seen.

The President Hotel in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, is hoping for a small upward trend in domestic tourism in December. "Though our forward book is nowhere near as full as it normally is for this period, we remain optimistic that we will see some pick-up," says Jeremy Clayton, executive director at the hotel and chair of the provincial branch of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa.