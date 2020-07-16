Trillian’s bid to grab the Carlton Hotel

In October 2015, Trillian and two little-known partners, Avren and Fuel Property Group (FPG), began sending unsolicited bids to manage Transnet’s properties — including the Carlton Centre — using a financial model they claimed Avren had developed.

It was dubious from the start. Avren wasn’t even registered as a company until the following month. And so little did Trillian value the "financial model" that at one point it offered to sell it to FPG for just R1, correspondence shows.

Still, the idea pitched to Transnet involved shifting 151 of its most valuable properties, worth more than R4bn and generating R610m in annual revenues, into a new trust, from which they would be privately managed.

In return, Transnet would receive only a debenture issued by the trust — a long-term security that yields a fixed rate of interest and isn’t backed by any collateral.

Calling their plan "Project Navigator", Trillian and its partners assured Transnet that they could bring in an additional R1.1bn by selling the properties.

However, their real motivation may have been to create an opportunity to charge Transnet exorbitant fees for little work. The Project Navigator "model" would allow Transnet to keep less than 75% of the income generated by property it used to own and manage itself.

Avren and FPG, as the property managers, would get 25% of the annual income, while Trillian would be paid a 2.5% management fee, for services that Transnet’s own property team used to perform in-house. This effective 27.5% fee that Transnet would give away is far higher than any property manager would charge.

Trillian argued that the state firm’s valuable portfolio was underperforming and would do better under private management than under Transnet’s in-house property team.

E-mails suggest that Trillian and Avren intended that many of the properties be sold to other state-owned entities, including the Public Investment Corp (PIC). Presumably, they would make a large commission on this sale.

The 10 properties they immediately targeted for sale to the PIC included 1 Adderley Street in Cape Town, the Carlton Centre, the Schoeman Park golf course and the Humewood recreational club.

Another pre-payment

In June 2016, Transnet officials wrote to the then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown to seek formal approval for the unusual deal. But what Transnet didn’t tell Brown is that it had already embarked on the deal months earlier, without permission.

It turns out its officials had quietly tacked the agreement onto the already approved deal brokered by Essa to bring Chinese locomotives to SA. So Transnet began paying Trillian management fees for its property portfolio before formal approval was granted.