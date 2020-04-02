ROB ROSE: The elusive radical economic transformation donors
Is Atul’s cheque in the mail? Where are the agents of radical economic transformation (RET) now that small companies are battling to survive?
02 April 2020 - 05:00
Finally we have some radical economic transformation — even if it’s in the form of a Covid-19-induced blowout — and where are the horsemen of the radical economic transformation (RET) movement? Nowhere to be seen, as luck would have it.
Instead, who do we see riding to the rescue, saddlebags weighed down by weighty cheques: the supposed agents of white monopoly capital (WMC).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now