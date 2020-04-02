Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The elusive radical economic transformation donors Is Atul’s cheque in the mail? Where are the agents of radical economic transformation (RET) now that small companies are battling to survive? BL PREMIUM

Finally we have some radical economic transformation — even if it’s in the form of a Covid-19-induced blowout — and where are the horsemen of the radical economic transformation (RET) movement? Nowhere to be seen, as luck would have it.

Instead, who do we see riding to the rescue, saddlebags weighed down by weighty cheques: the supposed agents of white monopoly capital (WMC).