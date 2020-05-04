GUPTA FAMILY LINKS
Transnet pension fund lawsuit alleges looting of hundreds of millions of rand
04 May 2020 - 05:10
As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prepares to charge key Gupta family ally Eric Wood and others over the R1.6bn Transnet looting, a Transnet pension fund lawsuit has exposed how hundreds of millions of rand in pensioners’ money allegedly ended up in the accounts of Gupta companies.
Both these criminal and civil cases have provided powerful evidence and insights into the anatomy of parastatal looting in the era of state capture during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.
