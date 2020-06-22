Lockdown day 87: Pictures of the day

Rhema Bible Church North and Rhema Family Churches, Grace Bible Churches, Central Methodist Johannesburg and Gracepoint Methodist Church, held a protest and prayer event on The Nelson Mandela Bridge, in Johannesburg against GBV and femicide in South Africa. Picture: ALON SKUY
Soweto residents and Umkhonto Wesizwe Military veterans during a protest on gender based violence in South Africa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Soweto residents and Umkhonto Wesizwe Military veterans during a protest on gender based violence in South Africa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Soweto residents and Umkhonto Wesizwe Military veterans during a protest on gender based violence in South Africa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Rhema Bible Church North and Rhema Family Churches, Grace Bible Churches, Central Methodist Johannesburg and Gracepoint Methodist Church, held a protest and prayer event on The Nelson Mandela Bridge, in Johannesburg against GBV and femicide in South Africa. Picture: ALON SKUY
Rhema Bible Church North and Rhema Family Churches, Grace Bible Churches, Central Methodist Johannesburg and Gracepoint Methodist Church, held a protest and prayer event on The Nelson Mandela Bridge, in Johannesburg against GBV and femicide in South Africa. Picture: ALON SKUY