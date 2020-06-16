Who has been hit hardest by SA’s lockdown?

In trying to limit the spread of Covid-19, policymakers globally have the difficult task of balancing the positive health effects of lockdowns against their economic costs, particularly the burdens lockdowns impose on low-income and food-insecure households. In the case of SA, the lockdown policies are relatively stringent, and the economic impacts large.

The lockdown has two components. First, people have restricted their movement outside their homes and engaged in physical distancing. The result has been a dramatic decline in demand for services. These range across establishments like restaurants, theatres, sporting events and hotels.

Second, the government has shuttered operations of non-essential industries to prevent spread of the disease at the workplace. Some industries closed voluntarily to stop the spread of the disease in their factories.

In addition, the economic uncertainty associated with the lockdowns globally has led to declines in investment and international trade that are causing further economic contraction.

We have used an economic modelling tool called SAM-multiplier analysis (Social Accounting Matrix) that is well-suited to assessing short term shocks to an economy. We have estimated the impact of the South African lockdown on aggregate production of goods and services for final demand (GDP), earnings of different categories of labour (low to high skill), and incomes of household groups (poor to rich).

The work was conducted within the framework of the Towards Inclusive Economic Development in Southern Africa (SA-TIED) programme. Our findings show that the economic impact of the pandemic and policy response has been very large.

Where it has hurt most

The largest initial shocks were in mining, service sectors and non-essential industries directly affected by the lockdowns. Indirect linkages in the economy spread the impact across all industries.

For example, because many business operations, including some in manufacturing, operate at low levels or not at all, demand for electricity has declined. This, in turn, has reduced the demand for coal.

Once all indirect effects of the lockdown are considered, GDP, which is properly viewed as a flow of goods and services, is reduced by about 34% (see right-most bar in graphic, below), with indirect effects accounting for most of the reduction.