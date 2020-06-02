News & Fox

Lockdown day 67: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 67 of the national lockdown

02 June 2020 - 06:00
Mr Gwala, headmaster of the Ithute Higher Primary School, poses for a portrait in an empty classroom in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Mr Gwala, headmaster of the Ithute Higher Primary School, poses for a portrait in an empty classroom in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
The worker of a furniture shop sits inside the shop in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
The worker of a furniture shop sits inside the shop in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Customers queue to buy alcohol at Makro Silverlakes Liquor Store in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
Customers queue to buy alcohol at Makro Silverlakes Liquor Store in Pretoria. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
A teacher holds a thermometer to take learners' temperatures at the entrance of a school on their first day back, after a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A teacher holds a thermometer to take learners' temperatures at the entrance of a school on their first day back, after a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Workers sell liquor to a client in a liquor store in Alexandra Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Workers sell liquor to a client in a liquor store in Alexandra Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
A matric learner returns to school in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A matric learner returns to school in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Customers queue outside a liquor shop at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
Customers queue outside a liquor shop at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
Customers hold umbrellas as they observe a safe distance outside a liquor store in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Customers hold umbrellas as they observe a safe distance outside a liquor store in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago
A security guard looks on at a liquor store in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A security guard looks on at a liquor store in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Construction workers are seen on top of a house in Kagiso. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Construction workers are seen on top of a house in Kagiso. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Linda and Bootle Mngoma buying alcohol at Liquor City, Florida in Roodepoort. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Linda and Bootle Mngoma buying alcohol at Liquor City, Florida in Roodepoort. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Most read

1.
Home is where the hurt is: house prices may fall ...
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 66: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
FREE | Read the full April 2 edition of Financial ...
News & Fox
4.
Read the full May 14 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: New Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo faces ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: The shame of Mapisa-Nqakula and the Khosa whitewash

Opinion

SA tests chloroquine

Features

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Be brave, a new world is dawning

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Disinformation in the time of Covid

Features

Opening schools: are we asking the right questions?

Features

The Covid models muddle

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The national command council’s ‘firepool’ moment?

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Limping into the new world

Opinion / Home & Abroad

How Cape Town became SA’s Covid epicentre

Features

EXCLUSIVE: Shelter takes government to court for right to feed poor

News & Fox

How donations are keeping SA’s restaurants alive — just

Features

Understanding SA’s Covid models: 6 key points

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.