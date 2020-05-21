Lockdown day 55: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 55 of the level 4 national lockdown
21 May 2020 - 06:00
Residents stand in line queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents stand in line queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents stand in line queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman carries her child as she queues to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A woman carries a chair on her head after she queued for several hours to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: by MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial view shows people keeping warm with wood fires while queueing during a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Women carry bags of maize meal on their heads as people queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People wearing protective face masks stand in a queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko