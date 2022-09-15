There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Quinton van Rooyen, the Namibian founder of Trustco, is scathing when it comes to SA’s largest stock exchange, the JSE.
“If the JSE can just tell an auditor, ‘listen, you must change your opinion, or you should have looked at a transaction in a specific way’, then I don’t want to be a JSE-listed company, quite frankly,” he told the FM this week. ..
Why everyone should be watching the JSE’s fight against Trustco
Why everyone ought to care about the JSE’s fight against Trustco over dubious accounting
