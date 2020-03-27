Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital to acquire Legal Shield in reverse takeover

The acquisition of the Namibia-based insurer through issuing shares would make Conduit part of the Trustco group

27 March 2020 - 13:49 karl gernetzky
Investment holding company Conduit Capital is set to become part of Namibian financial services group Trustco, after agreeing to issue R10.4bn in shares to acquire that company’s subsidiary, Legal Shield Holdings (LSH).

The reverse takeover, which is subject to shareholder approval, would see Conduit issue some 21-billion shares at 50c each, which would make Trustco the group’s controlling shareholder.

Conduit had a market capitalisation of R382m on Friday morning, with 764-million shares in issue. The group’s share, which is little traded, was unchanged at 50c.

LSH is a diversified financial services provider incorporated in Namibia with a client base of more than 280,000 comprising individuals and small businesses. It currently holds both a short- and long-term insurance licence.

The transaction would enable the shareholders of Conduit to benefit from an investment in a larger and more diversified financial services group with operations in SA, Namibia and other international markets, the company said on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Trustco: a small matter of trust

Trustco and Conduit Capital have managed to create a lot of value out of very little. The alarm bells are ringing
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Trustco’s dual IPO plan

Investment company goes in search of fresh capital to stabilise its cash flow amid outflow of almost R70m
News & Fox
2 months ago

Astoria buyout: diving for the JSE’s deep value

Piet Viljoen’s RAC is poised to take full control of Astoria – a move that could spring a share revival in both firms
Money & Investing
2 months ago

