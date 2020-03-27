Conduit Capital to acquire Legal Shield in reverse takeover

Investment holding company Conduit Capital is set to become part of Namibian financial services group Trustco, after agreeing to issue R10.4bn in shares to acquire that company’s subsidiary, Legal Shield Holdings (LSH).

The reverse takeover, which is subject to shareholder approval, would see Conduit issue some 21-billion shares at 50c each, which would make Trustco the group’s controlling shareholder.

Conduit had a market capitalisation of R382m on Friday morning, with 764-million shares in issue. The group’s share, which is little traded, was unchanged at 50c.

LSH is a diversified financial services provider incorporated in Namibia with a client base of more than 280,000 comprising individuals and small businesses. It currently holds both a short- and long-term insurance licence.

The transaction would enable the shareholders of Conduit to benefit from an investment in a larger and more diversified financial services group with operations in SA, Namibia and other international markets, the company said on Friday.

