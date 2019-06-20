Adventures in accounting: Trustco baffles brains

Recent bouts of adventurous accounting — think Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett — should have investors much more determined to ask "What’s wrong with this picture?" when perusing financial statements.

It would be difficult for any seasoned analyst to scan the latest financial report to end-March for Namibian investment conglomerate Trustco without a few serious misgivings. And that’s probably putting it politely.

Trustco’s results are presented as a triumph, with CEO, founder and majority shareholder Quinton van Rooyen claiming the group’s "diversified business model — both in revenue streams [insurance, mining, property and banking], geographic regions and asset spread — again proved its worth".

Group consolidated revenue increased by 85% to R1.48bn, with profit after tax increasing by 165% to R725m. Headline earnings per share jumped to 70c.

This resounding performance, however, was not capped off with a generous dividend that would befit such levels of profitability, which brings us to the nub of the problem at Trustco.

In spite of the enormous profits booked in the financial statement, these are not seen commensurately flowing through in the cash flow statement.

Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business, especially one purporting to be growing at a great lick.