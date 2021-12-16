Features / Cover Story Newsmakers of 2021: Judging Rassie Erasmus SA’s director of rugby had the world game in a state with his strident assessment of a referee’s performance in a Springboks-British & Irish Lions match in July. He must have foreseen some fallout B L Premium

Was Rassie Erasmus correct in his analysis of Australian referee Nic Berry’s performance? Yes. Was he wise to put together an hour-long video highlighting Berry’s many mistakes and allow it to be "leaked" for global consumption? No.

For most SA rugby fans, the answer to both questions would have been an emphatic "yes". Few wanted to say otherwise for fear of being seen as unpatriotic. Berry’s refereeing was indeed below the required standard, and it arguably resulted in the 17-22 defeat for the Boks in that first Test against the British & Irish Lions in July...