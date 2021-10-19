Rassie back for ‘normal role’ on Springbok tour

Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, will resume his “normal role” on the Springboks’ end-of-year tour, according to coach Jacques Nienaber.

Erasmus, who did not travel with the team to Australia for the Rugby Championship, will tour Wales, Scotland and England, though he and SA Rugby face World Rugby on misconduct charges at the end of October.

Erasmus and SA Rugby were charged by the world governing body after Erasmus produced an hour-long video criticising match officials after the 22-17 Springbok defeat in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions in July.

Erasmus and SA Rugby will face independent judicial panel chair Christopher Quinlan QC as well as Nigel Hampton QC and judge Mike Mika on the weekend of October 30-31.