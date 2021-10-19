Sport / Rugby

Rassie back for ‘normal role’ on Springbok tour

SA Rugby director of rugby will travel to UK despite looming World Rugby misconduct hearing

19 October 2021 - 19:35 LIAM DEL CARME
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS

Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, will resume his “normal role” on the Springboks’ end-of-year tour, according to coach Jacques Nienaber.  

Erasmus, who did not travel with the team to Australia for the Rugby Championship, will tour Wales, Scotland and England, though he and SA Rugby face World Rugby on misconduct charges at the end of October.

Erasmus and SA Rugby were charged by the world governing body after Erasmus produced an hour-long video criticising match officials after the 22-17 Springbok defeat in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions in July.

Erasmus and SA Rugby will face independent judicial panel chair Christopher Quinlan QC as well as Nigel Hampton QC and judge Mike Mika on the weekend of  October 30-31.

The Springboks will spend a week in France before travelling to Cardiff on October 31.

Nienaber confirmed Erasmus would be resuming his normal duties but did not specify whether he will join the squad before or after the hearing.

Depending on the outcome of the hearing, Erasmus could, among other things, resume the water-boy duties he performed much to the chagrin of Lions coach Warren Gatland during the Lions’ series. Coaches are not supposed to perform water-carrying duties but Erasmus is not officially part of the Springbok coaching group.

