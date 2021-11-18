Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Show some respect: why South Africans keep backing Rassie In these parts there is a different view on the man who truly transformed the Springboks B L Premium

The 1995 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between SA and Western Samoa at Ellis Park on June 10 was quite a fractious affair. SA won 42-14, but reports differ in the telling of the story of the match.

SA newspapers were, along with the majority, full of the return of Chester Williams, the four tries he scored and the brutality of the Samoans. The Independent based in London had a different take, writing that while the Samoans may have been a little feisty, three of the Springboks’ six tries were “dubious”. ..