Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: World Rugby old guard to try save face in Erasmus hearing Official assessment of referee Nick Berry’s performance agrees with most points Bok director of rugby raised in video B L Premium

It will be interesting to see how the old farts running World Rugby will be able to push through with a ruling against Rassie Erasmus that saves face for them after the revelations that surfaced at the weekend.

The denizens of World Rugby, formerly the International Rugby Board (IRB), were dubbed “old farts” by Will Carling when he was England captain nearly three decades ago and the name has stuck...