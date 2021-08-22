Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Argentina’s spoiling tactics a backhanded compliment to Boks Pumas’ negative approach shows how much the world champions have grown in stature over the past few years

That Argentina were so reliant on a spoiling game against the Springboks in their return Rugby Championship fixture in Gqeberha can be seen as a backhanded compliment to how much the world champions have grown in stature over the past few years.

There was a time when the Pumas used to spoil a lot, back in the days when they were consistently outgunned and outclassed by the bigger rugby nations. But those days have long since changed, and when the Jaguares went to the Super Rugby final in 2019 it was off the back of an all-embracing, entertaining and ball-carrying style...