Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: ANC deploys fog of confusion Yes, Perseverance took a historic selfie, but closer to home Gwede Mantashe's parallel universe was impossible to ignore BL PREMIUM

If you want to know what is wrong with the country, look no further than last week’s ludicrous attempt by ANC chair Gwede Mantashe to define "deployment" in terms of the party’s alternative reality.

It was classic obfuscation by Mantashe, who used a similar strategy when he was secretary-general during Jacob Zuma’s "nine wasted years". By Mantashe’s logic, "you don’t vote against a sitting president" and "the ANC must be able to decide to recall its president". So, if another party points out that Zuma handed over control of the country to the Guptas, you block him from being impeached because … your party didn’t start that process...