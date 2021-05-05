Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Government’s big fat Cuban lie SA doesn’t need doctors, engineers or medicines from Cuba: if the ANC wants to give money to Havana, it should just do that, without these embarrassing excuses BL PREMIUM

The ANC really needs to show South Africans some respect. We were not born yesterday. We are not idiots.

We know that Cuba is desperate for cash. We know the ANC wants to help Cuba. ANC leaders need to show some mettle and say openly they are helping Cuba out financially, instead of lying about importing engineers or doctors or medicines...