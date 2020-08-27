Features / Cover Story Grapes of wrath: Can SA’s vineyards survive the Dlamini Zuma hangover? Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s ban on alcohol sales has left the industry deep in the red. Wine farms have had to lay off workers and even after the export ban was lifted, long delays at Cape Town’s port were cause for immense frustration. Many wineland restaurants may not survive. But even in this disastrous situation some entrepreneurs have found reasons for hope BL PREMIUM

"In my mind, there’s no doubt that Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma took aim at the wine industry," says Francois Rossouw, the head of the Southern African Agri Initiative, a nonprofit that took the government to court over the ban on alcohol sales.

In all, 120 of SA’s wine farms, including Boschendal, Koos Bekker’s Babylonstoren, Backsberg, Bouchard Finlayson, Meerlust and Fairview, lined up behind the court action to have the ban scrapped.