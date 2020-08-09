Business Booze ban risks trade deal EU liquor lobbyists not happy about skewing of balance in SA's biggest trade treaty BL PREMIUM

SA's continued ban on the sale of alcohol could threaten its biggest trade deal - the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed with the EU.

An organisation representing spirit makers and agri-product exporters in Europe is complaining that the local ban on alcohol sales is fast leading to a trade imbalance in relation to SA's wine exports and spirit imports.