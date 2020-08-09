Booze ban risks trade deal
EU liquor lobbyists not happy about skewing of balance in SA's biggest trade treaty
09 August 2020 - 00:20
SA's continued ban on the sale of alcohol could threaten its biggest trade deal - the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed with the EU.
An organisation representing spirit makers and agri-product exporters in Europe is complaining that the local ban on alcohol sales is fast leading to a trade imbalance in relation to SA's wine exports and spirit imports.
