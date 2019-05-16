JABU MABUZA: It’s no time for bystanders

Yet despite the grim foreboding of that statistical legerdemain, the moment we have now presents another opportunity. Ramaphosa’s steadfast commitment to redemption promises to give the body politic new blood and muscle.

Of course, central to this challenge is economic growth. Here, it falls on Ramaphosa to show investors he is capable of leading SA out of the quagmire. Emboldened, at least partially, by the ANC’s victory, Ramaphosa has won the initial fight to put a redemptive seal on his promise.

But it’s clear a "business as usual" approach risks further instability. Incremental changes won’t resolve problems with investment, unemployment and the skills deficit.

In his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa poured the foundations for renewal by asking the right questions. But now is the time to take concrete steps to deal with policy and institutional uncertainty — such as, for example, dealing with the crisis at Eskom, land expropriation, and tackling those complicit in corruption.