News & Fox / Numbers

Eskom: too big to fail or to support?

The power utility is not selling enough power to cover its interest payments and operating costs

13 June 2019 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

EDITORIAL: Why Phakamani Hadebe really threw in the towel

Hadebe leaves Eskom not because he has failed in his duties, but because the shareholder would not let him and his team do the job for which they ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay’s Brasher bags R81m for a job well done
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Patrice Motsepe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PROFILE: Peggy-Sue Khumalo, head of Standard Bank ...
News & Fox
4.
How a new director will fix TUT’s business school
News & Fox
5.
How Christo Wiese’s Shoprite sale bombed
News & Fox

Related Articles

JABU MABUZA: It’s no time for bystanders

Opinion / On My Mind

ROB ROSE: Eskom: a study in contempt

Opinion / Editor's Note

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Another Eskom bailout looming

Opinion / Between the Chains

Deadly Air case could add R300bn to Eskom spending

National

eSwatini calls for solar power bids to ease reliance on Eskom

Companies

PODCAST | State, Eskom and Sasol are on the hook for ‘Deadly Air’

Companies / Energy

Green activists oppose renewal of Sasol’s emissions licence

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.