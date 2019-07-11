PIC proposes Eskom debt-equity swap

A proposal by the biggest owner of Eskom’s debt to convert its $6.4bn holding into equity has become a rescue option to restructure the troubled power utility.

In return, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about $150bn and is responsible for the pensions of more than 1-million state workers, wants a say over Eskom’s messy finances, including board representation, said five people with direct knowledge of the talks. They asked not to be identified because the discussions over the past two years haven’t been made public. The rand and government bonds gained.

Daniel Matjila, former CEO of the PIC, evoked a debt-to-equity swap in testimony on Thursday before the judicial inquiry into whether the fund was adequately safeguarding pension assets. The PIC holds 20% of all Eskom’s outstanding bonds.

“When you do that, you even give the balance sheet of Eskom a bigger room to manoeuvre,” he said. “But then it requires even more involvement in the governance structures.”

While the proposals have been discussed over the past 18 months to two years, they have risen in importance since President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the state of the nation address on February 8 that Eskom would be split into generation, transmission and distribution entities, two of the people said. Matjila said he spoke to Eskom’s management about the option in early 2018.

Biggest problem

With more than R440bn in debt, about 70% of it guaranteed by the government, Eskom is Ramaphosa’s biggest problem. The monopoly utility can’t sell enough power to cover its costs, needs to cut 66% of its work force, and hasn’t properly maintained its ageing coal plants. Trade unions, key allies of the president, oppose the restructuring plans and the job cuts that management says are necessary.