Features

The cost of Eskom’s ageing infrastructure

Eskom’s generation fleet is showing its age, new-build projects have yet to live up to their promise, maintenance backlogs are biting and coal supply is sketchy. It’s a mess

BL PREMIUM
11 April 2019 - 05:00 Lisa Steyn

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.