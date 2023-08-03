Zimbabwe’s president-in-waiting?
Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa is working to unseat Zanu-PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August 23 Zimbabwe election. But what does he stand for?
Nelson Chamisa, 45, is a political crowd-pleaser. Back in the 1990s, he captivated students at Zimbabwe’s higher-education institutions; today, he’s vying for the presidency of the country. That’s no small task; he’s looking to unseat incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, leader of the well-entrenched, autocratic Zanu-PF.
Chalton Hwende first met the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader in 1996, when Chamisa arrived at the Harare Polytechnic as a young marketing student. “At that time I was the SRC president at the Harare Poly and he was a first-year student,” the senior opposition figure tells the FM. “He seemed lost, like someone who had just arrived in town and needed a lot of help.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.