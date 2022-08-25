×

Is Zanu-PF stacking the ZEC deck?

With elections scheduled for next year, Zimbabwe’s opposition and pro-democracy organisations are expressing concerns about recent appointments to the country’s electoral commission

25 August 2022 - 05:00 Chris Muronzi

Rangarirai Kaseke is dismayed at the thought of possible election-rigging in Zimbabwe. “This is corruption,” the opposition supporter tells the FM angrily.  “And it points to an attempt to steal the election — again.”

Kaseke is reacting to news of the appointment of Abigail Mohadi Ambrose as a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). She’s the daughter of Zanu-PF vice-president and former vice-president of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi...

