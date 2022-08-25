The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Rangarirai Kaseke is dismayed at the thought of possible election-rigging in Zimbabwe. “This is corruption,” the opposition supporter tells the FM angrily. “And it points to an attempt to steal the election — again.”
Kaseke is reacting to news of the appointment of Abigail Mohadi Ambrose as a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). She’s the daughter of Zanu-PF vice-president and former vice-president of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi...
Is Zanu-PF stacking the ZEC deck?
With elections scheduled for next year, Zimbabwe’s opposition and pro-democracy organisations are expressing concerns about recent appointments to the country’s electoral commission
