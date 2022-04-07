Features / Africa No justice for Zimbabwe’s ‘disappeared’ It’s seven years since Itai Dzamara disappeared after stepping out for a haircut. He's one of legions of Zimbabwe’s ‘vanished’ B L Premium

It’s seven years since Itai Dzamara stepped out of his home in Glen View, Harare, to get his hair cut.

“He asked me to make breakfast and left for the barber,” his wife, Sheffra Mtukudzi, tells the FM. While he was at the barber, a group of unknown men accused the outspoken activist of stock theft, bundled him into an unmarked pick-up truck and sped off...