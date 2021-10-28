Features / Africa Zimbabwe’s MDC eyes 2023 poll National elections are still a long way off in Zimbabwe. But it seems the opposition, buoyed by Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential win in Zambia, is already on the campaign trail B L Premium

Zimbabwe’s next presidential election is a whole 18 months away — not that it feels that way, given the campaigning that’s been taking place in the country. The opposition, it seems, has been galvanised by Hakainde Hichilema’s recent election as president of Zambia, and is celebrating his victory as its own.

In his sixth run at the presidency, opposition stalwart Hichilema claimed victory in Zambia’s August 12 poll, securing a solid 59.4% of the vote against then president Edgar Lungu’s 38.3%. Though roundly welcomed, his win was something of a surprise, given an increasingly autocratic environment and claims that Lungu was using repressive tactics to retain his hold on power...