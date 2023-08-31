How ratepayers have been robbed by municipalities
Despite municipal revenue increasing by about 18% a year for the past 12 years, most metros have failed to undertake sufficient repairs, maintenance and essential capital expenditure
A comparative financial analysis of South Africa’s five largest metros highlights their overwhelming disregard for the National Treasury’s guidelines for municipal norms and standards. This is evident from their general underspending on essential infrastructure and maintenance — despite the huge increases in revenue they have gouged out of ratepayers in recent years.
The long-term study, by Prisma Contract Review Risk Management director Paul Nel, is based on 12 years’ worth of data drawn from the annual reports of the metropolitan governments of Joburg, Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane (in descending order, based on their population size and annual revenue)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.