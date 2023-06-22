Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
Chris Pappas was a politician on the rise in 2021. He’d turned 30 in late August and was deputy provincial leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and mayoral candidate in local elections that year. He wasn’t given much chance of winning, even in the uMngeni municipality (Howick), where voters were showing signs of being fed up with the governing ANC’s failure to deliver services.
When he prevailed, the ANC refused to step aside, and Pappas needed to get a high court ruling to get its officials out. ..
PROFILE: uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas is guarding his town’s backyard
For the young KZN mayor the prospects of political advancement were good, but he’s staying at home to fight
