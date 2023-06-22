News & Fox

PROFILE: uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas is guarding his town’s backyard

For the young KZN mayor the prospects of political advancement were good, but he’s staying at home to fight

22 June 2023 - 05:00 Shirley le Guern

Chris Pappas was a politician on the rise in 2021. He’d turned 30 in late August and was deputy provincial leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and mayoral candidate in local elections that year. He wasn’t given much chance of winning, even in the uMngeni  municipality (Howick), where voters were showing signs of being fed up with the governing ANC’s failure to deliver services.

When he prevailed, the ANC refused to step aside, and Pappas needed to get a high court ruling to get its officials out. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.