Features Jacob Zuma's catch-22 If the former president doesn't testify at the Zondo commission, he'll probably be unable to challenge its outcome. Either way, it will be difficult to sidestep allegations around state capture

Jacob Zuma is shooting himself in the foot through his intended defiance of the law.

The former president is facing two criminal charges for ignoring the state capture commission and refusing to appear before it to answer questions — and he may face a third if he does not appear before commission chair Raymond Zondo on Monday. In the event he misses his date with Zondo on that day, he could also be staring down a contempt of court charge...